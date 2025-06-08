June 7, 2025
Fort Wayne Youtheatre Celebrates New Offices Opening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Youtheatre celebrated the opening of its new home on Saturday.

Organization leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new offices. 

The new offices are at the Park Lake Professional Complex. 

21 Alive News says organization leaders say the new offices mark a major milestone for the fifth-oldest active children’s theatre. 

A Buddy Bench was dedicated during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and Fort Wayne Youtheatre announced a new program. 

You can find more information about the Fort Wayne Youtheatre HERE. 

