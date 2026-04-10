Family Claims Son Beaten for Being Jewish at Summer Camp

SOUTH BEND, IND. (WOWO) A family is suing Culver Summer Academy in Indiana after claiming their 12-year-old son endured bullying and physical assaults because of his Jewish faith, according to WNDU.

The lawsuit, filed last November and supported by attorneys from the Anti-Defamation League and StandWithUs, outlines an eight-day period of harassment during the boy’s week at the camp in June 2025. Attorneys say the child was subjected to antisemitic slurs, threats, and physical attacks, including being hit in the head with a rock and later having sunscreen and bug spray sprayed in his mouth and eyes while being beaten with a broomstick.

The suit claims camp counselors repeatedly left campers unsupervised and failed to intervene. Parents reportedly were notified of injuries but were not provided details or context. According to the lawsuit, the bullies threatened to harm the boy further if he reported the incidents.

The boy’s pediatrician noted significant bruising, concussion-like symptoms, and eye pain following the alleged abuse.

In response, the Culver Educational Foundation released a statement saying, “We take these allegations very seriously. The safety and well-being of every student and camper entrusted to our care is our highest priority. While we cannot comment on the specifics of ongoing litigation, we are thoroughly reviewing the claims and are cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities.”

The court held a pre-trial conference Wednesday in Fort Wayne and set deadlines for discovery by January 2027. No trial date has been announced.