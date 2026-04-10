Two Charged in 1981 Elkhart County Cold Case Murder

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) More than four decades after a deadly crime, two men are now facing charges in a long-unsolved Elkhart County homicide.

Seventy-six-year-old Robert Sage of Ocala, Florida, and 71-year-old Daniel Martin of Elkhart have been charged in connection with the 1981 death of Mishawaka resident Donald Wasserman, according to WNDU.

Investigators say Wasserman was reported missing in August of that year after failing to return home from a planned meeting with Sage in Elkhart. His vehicle was located the next day, and his body was discovered several days later near a Toll Road overpass. Authorities determined he died from multiple blunt force injuries.

The case remained unsolved for decades before being reexamined in 2024. Prosecutors say investigators reviewed the original case file, pursued updated forensic analysis, and conducted new interviews with witnesses.

As part of the renewed investigation, Martin was re-interviewed and provided additional details that contributed to the case moving forward. He has since been taken into custody in Elkhart and appeared in court for an initial hearing.

Sage was arrested in Florida and is currently awaiting extradition to Indiana to face charges.

The development marks a significant step in resolving one of the county’s longstanding cold cases, as investigators continue to pursue accountability in the decades-old killing.