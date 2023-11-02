Farm To School Summit Coming To PFW on November 14th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with Purdue-Fort Wayne are set to host their first Farm to School Summit later this month. The first-ever event of its type will be held on November 14th at 2 p.m. in the Classic Ballroom at Walb Student Union. The summit gathers local experts to discuss the possibilities for getting local food into schools and institutions, sustainable food systems, and the importance of providing children with learning experiences at area gardens and farms.

Input will be provided by college students, teachers, farmers, child nutrition professionals, community partners, and advocates will will be coming together to network and share knowledge about Farm to School in northeast Indiana.

Though the event is free, donations to PFW’s Pantry will be accepted at the Purdue Fort Wayne Giving Page.