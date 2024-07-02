Fatal Motorcycle Crash at South Clinton and East Brackenridge Streets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A motorcycle accident at the intersection of South Clinton and East Brackenridge Streets turned fatal.

It happened on Monday shortly before 7 P.M. when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the scene where a male motorcyclist had T-boned a vehicle exiting the US post office.

The motorcyclist’s condition was initially deemed life-threatening, and he was later pronounced dead at the ER.

Speed and light conditions are believed to have contributed to the accident, which is currently under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department’s FACT and the Allen County office.

The man has been identified as 21-year-old Brian Michael Scott Cook.