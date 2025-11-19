Fatal Pedestrian Crash Shuts Down N. Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, IND (WOWO) — A woman was struck and killed Tuesday night while crossing North Coliseum Boulevard, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Officers were called at 8:19 p.m. to the 1200 block of N. Coliseum, where they found an adult female unresponsive in the roadway. Medics arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police say early information indicates the woman was attempting to cross the roadway on foot when she was hit by a southbound vehicle. The adult driver immediately stopped, called 911, and has been cooperating fully with investigators. No other vehicles were involved, and no additional injuries were reported.

The FWPD Fatal Accident Crash Team is processing the scene and reviewing potential surveillance footage as part of the investigation. Southbound traffic on N. Coliseum will remain closed until the on-scene work is complete.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name along with the cause and manner of death.

WOWO will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.