Jehl Resigns as City Council President

FORT WAYNE, IND (WOWO) — Fort Wayne City Council President Russ Jehl stepped down from his leadership role Tuesday night, announcing his immediate resignation due to scheduling conflicts that would keep him from attending several remaining meetings this term.

According to 21-Alive – Jehl, a Republican representing the Second District, recommended District Five Councilman Geoff Paddock to serve as interim president for the final two months. The council voted 8–0 in favor of Paddock, with Councilman Scott Myers absent.

Paddock, a Democrat, said the move took him by surprise but praised the cooperative culture on council.

“I’ve always felt that the Republican majority has treated the Democratic minority very well,” Paddock said, adding that Fort Wayne’s bipartisan cooperation stands in contrast to divisions seen in Washington and Indianapolis.

Jehl’s selection for council president for 2026 remains Councilman-at-Large Marty Bender. The council will hold a formal vote in January to decide next year’s leadership.

WOWO will continue following developments as the transition process moves forward.