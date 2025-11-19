Brown: Senators Having “Private Talks” on Redistricting

Ongoing WOWO Coverage: Indiana Redistricting Debate Intensifies as Lawmakers Return for Organization Day

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO)— Although Organization Day at the Indiana Statehouse is traditionally ceremonial, redistricting took center stage Tuesday as lawmakers returned to open the 2026 legislative session.

State Senator Liz Brown told WOWO News that redistricting discussions have been happening privately for months, despite Senate leadership declaring last week that there are not enough votes to advance a mid-cycle congressional map.

The House disagrees. Representative Bob Morris said Monday that House members have the votes and plan to return December 1 to vote on a redistricting bill. Brown says she and several senators still plan to be present that day, even though the Senate has not been formally called into session.

“It’s unprecedented,” Brown said, noting she’s never seen one chamber move forward independently while the other remains out of session. Senate rules give the Senate President Pro Tem authority to gavel the chamber in or out, meaning senators cannot force a vote on their own.

The uncertainty comes as public pressure mounts. A large rally at the Statehouse Tuesday urged lawmakers to advance new congressional maps. Brown said demonstrations matter when they reflect Indiana residents, and interest has surged as the redistricting issue has gained national attention.

If lawmakers do eventually approve a mid-cycle map, Brown says most Hoosiers likely wouldn’t see significant changes to their representation, but supporters argue the move could strengthen Indiana’s influence in Washington.

WOWO will continue to track developments as both chambers navigate the next steps in a highly unusual and closely watched redistricting process.