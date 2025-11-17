As Temperatures Drop – Auto Thefts Heat Up

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) As temperatures drop, many drivers warm up their vehicles before leaving home. But leaving a car running and unattended can put you at serious risk.

Police warn that thieves often watch for cars left idling, and it only takes seconds for a vehicle to be stolen. Drivers should never leave keys inside, always lock doors, remove key fobs, and ensure any alarm or anti-theft system is activated.

Authorities also advise reporting suspicious activity immediately by calling 911. Staying vigilant can help protect both your vehicle and your peace of mind this winter.