Michigan Lawmakers Approve Earmark Reform After Scandals

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan legislators on Thursday unanimously approved a measure overhauling the state’s earmark process, requiring lawmakers to publicly disclose individual spending requests 45 days before final budget votes.

The move comes after years of high-profile scandals involving alleged embezzlement and misuse of earmarked funds according to Bridge Michigan. In recent years, lawmakers added billions in pet projects to state budgets with little oversight.

Under the new rules, earmark requests must list all sponsors, recipients, grant purposes, and amounts. Only nonprofits operating in Michigan for at least three years with a physical office are eligible, barring recently created organizations. For-profit businesses remain ineligible.

The measure now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her expected signature. Lawmakers say the reforms will improve transparency, reduce opportunities for corruption, and allow more focus on statewide priorities like roads, public transit, and education.

House Speaker Matt Hall, a Republican, called the reforms the “most important ethics, accountability, and transparency legislation to pass through the Legislature in years.” Democrat Rep. Jason Morgan said the changes will allow lawmakers to concentrate state resources on pressing needs rather than excessive earmarks.

The legislation follows a series of scandals, including the 2022 embezzlement of more than $100,000 from a $25 million earmark for a health and fitness park, and scrutiny of grants awarded to nonprofits with connections to lawmakers. Past budgets included more than $1 billion in earmarks, often added at the last minute with minimal public review.