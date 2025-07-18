FBI Arrest In Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A man wanted for reckless homicide is now in custody after federal agents tracked him down on the west side of Indianapolis.

Police say 26-year-old Alexis Otoniel Hernandez-Araujo was arrested Thursday morning by the FBI and ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations team. He’s from El Salvador and was living in the U.S. illegally.

Court records show Hernandez-Araujo was allegedly drunk and speeding on July 6 when he collided with another car on Reisner Street. His 19-year-old brother, who was riding with him, was thrown from the vehicle and died.

In the other car, a pregnant woman and her two kids were badly hurt. A 5-year-old suffered a fractured skull and broken hip, and a 14-year-old passenger also had serious injuries.

Police say Hernandez-Araujo’s blood alcohol level was over the legal limit when it happened.