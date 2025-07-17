New Absenteeism Law

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A new Indiana law, Senate Enrolled Act 482, is now in effect, aiming to combat chronic absenteeism in K-12 schools. This comes as state officials identify a significant concern: roughly one in five Indiana students were chronically absent during the 2023-24 school year.

Despite some online misinformation, the new law does not change how local schools define or enforce their attendance policies. Instead, its primary focus is to improve how schools track and report student absences to the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). This consistent data collection will help state officials better understand the scope of the problem and develop more targeted responses.

Local school districts will still largely determine where absences fall within three official categories:

Excused absences: These include reasons like illness with a doctor’s note, funerals, religious observances, or college visits, as permitted by district policy.

Unexcused absences: This category covers instances like skipping school, unapproved family vacations, or failing to provide proper documentation for an otherwise excusable reason. These absences contribute to truancy thresholds.

Exempt absences: These are absences required or protected by state or federal law and do not count against a student’s attendance record. Examples include jury duty, military obligations, or participation in educational events organized by Future Farmers of America or 4-H, thanks to House Enrolled Act 1660.

The new law also introduces a new tool for local prosecuting attorneys, allowing them to hold “intervention meetings” with parents to address attendance issues before any legal action is taken. This differs from “habitual truancy” cases, which are already defined in Indiana law as 10 or more days absent without an excuse, requiring reporting to prosecutors.

Until July 1, 2026, K-8 students cannot be expelled solely because they are chronically absent or habitually truant. After that date, however, schools could once again remove students for excessive missed days.

Hoosier education officials have flagged chronic absenteeism as a growing statewide concern, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic. The IDOE’s most recent data shows higher rates among students of color, students with disabilities, and those from low-income families.