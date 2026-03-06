FBI Investigates Multiple Fake Bomb Threats at Ohio Schools

COLUMBUS, OH. (WOWO) The FBI is assisting local and state law enforcement after multiple fake threats were reported at schools across Ohio on Wednesday, according to 10TV.

High schools in central Ohio, including Bexley, Worthington, Gahanna and Lancaster, enacted safety measures such as lockdowns and evacuations while authorities investigated. Threats were reported statewide, including districts in Cincinnati, Dayton, Cleveland and Toledo.

FBI spokesperson Todd Lindgren in Cincinnati said none of the threats appear to be credible, but the agency is taking all reports seriously. “We are currently working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as soon as it comes to our attention,” Lindgren said.

Officials confirmed no injuries were reported. Some schools are expected to maintain increased police presence through the afternoon as a precaution.

The threats in central Ohio were reported between 10:40 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., prompting swift responses from school security and law enforcement. Authorities urge the public to report any suspicious activity immediately.

The threats come about a month after a similar threats were made against the Ohio State Capital, office buildings and other state agencies.