FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker Announces Resignation Amid NYC Leadership Shift

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker, the 35th Commissioner of the Fire Department of New York, submitted his resignation on November 5, 2025, just hours after Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral election win. His final day is slated for December 19, 2025, giving the incoming administration time to appoint a new FDNY leader. Tucker was appointed by Mayor Eric Adams in August 2024 following the departure of his predecessor.

In his public statement, Tucker called his tenure “the honor of a lifetime,” and pledged to lead until December 19 to ensure a smooth hand‑off. No explicit reason was included in his statement for resigning; however, sources indicate he did not feel aligned to serve under the incoming mayor. One source cited the commissioner’s strong support of Israel and the mayor‑elect’s critical stance toward Israeli policies.

The FDNY oversees one of the most visible emergency services in the country, and appointing a successor leaves a significant responsibility for the incoming mayor. The resignation comes just as the city undergoes a major political shift. Tucker will serve through the end of December, but the new administration will immediately inherit leadership of the department.

While the official reason for stepping down is undisclosed, the departure raises questions about how political and personal beliefs may influence roles in city agencies. The interim period from December 19 until a permanent commissioner is named will be closely monitored by fire‑service professionals, city leaders, and union members. Succession planning and continuity of operations will be essential to ensure the FDNY maintains its performance while navigating the leadership change.