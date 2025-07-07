State Patrol Investigates Three Vehicle Accident

Van Wert County, OH (WOWO) – The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash involving three vehicles in Ridge Township. The crash occurred on US 30 near milepost 16 at approximately 4:06 p.m. on July 6.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 2010 Toyota Corolla, driven by Lester A. Centeno Montenegro, 30 of Indianapolis, Indiana, was traveling eastbound on US 30, crossed the median into the westbound lanes, striking a 2015 Ford Escape, driven by Kelley Lenehan, 42 of Kalamazoo, Michigan, head-on. After the initial impact, the Toyota was then hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by Brandon Garrett, 21, of Murray, Kentucky, who was also traveling westbound. All three vehicles came to rest in the median grass.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima with serious injuries. A rear passenger in the Toyota was life-flighted from the scene by Mercy Health Life Flight, with serious injuries. The driver of the Ford was transported to Van Wert Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Dodge was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

All three drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The Ohio State Patrol wants to remind motorists to never operate a vehicle while distracted.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert Fire and EMS, Middle Point Fire and EMS, Mercy Health Life Flight, Van Wert CERT, 2A’s Towing, Jim Schmidt Towing, and Gideon’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.