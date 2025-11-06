19-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To Murder Of 16-Year-Old

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old boy.

On July 11, IMPD officers came to the 2900 block of North Mitthoeffer Road for a report of a person shot. Officers ended up at a BP gas station on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Once there, police started providing aid to the victim, identified as 16-year-old Rodney Ward Jr., until EMS personnel arrived. Ward Jr. was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

After months of investigating, detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) arrested Michael Kevin Jones.

IMPD said they found Jones earlier this week inside a vehicle with two other men who had firearms with them. One of the men was identified as David Barbee. He and the other man were both arrested on firearms-related charges.

Jones faces one count each of murder, theft, and robbery resulting in a serious bodily injury. He has an initial hearing scheduled for Thursday morning.