Beef Prices Hit Record Highs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — If you’ve hosted a few cookouts this summer, you’ve noticed that beef prices have gone up.

The record highs are unlikely to drop any time soon, according to Michigan State University’s Department of Agricultural, Food, and Resource Economics.

They told WSJM that even though farmers are efficient, it will likely take two to three years to catch up to demand.

Part of the problem is related to the size of beef and dairy herds, but the age and lowered productivity of herds also has an impact.