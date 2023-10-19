Local Residents Suggest Alternative In Solving Allen County Jail Issues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A group of local residents on Wednesday asked a federal court to consider expanding the current Allen County Jail upward instead of constructing a new facility. The request was made despite a judge recently saying its too late to consider other plans.

According to The Journal Gazette, the group Allen County Residents Against the Jail submitted the alternative plan to U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty, saying it will save taxpayer money while fulfilling the court order to address the unconstitutional conditions in the county jail. The group said the petition was not filed sooner because they were not represented by counsel until recently.

The court documents state the group believes the alternative plan should be considered because it could save taxpayers money and create the same number of beds as the commissioners’ plan. Leichty has recently stated that it is “too late” to be looking at alternative plans.