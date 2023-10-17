FWCS Announces Plans to Address Future Bus Driver Shortage Issues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Our partners in news at 21Alive report that Fort Wayne Community Schools sent a letter to parents regarding their new plan for future bus driver shortage issues.

In a release, FWCS says instead of closing schools when they have a shortage, they’re going to close individual routes and rotate through routes so the same students and schools aren’t affected too many times in a row.

For middle and high school routes, the district says they will cancel them, and if families can’t get their students to school, to call the front office and tell them the reason. The student will then log in to Schoology for assignments and have three days to complete them.

For elementary schools, the routes will be delayed two hours, while school starts on time. If the families can get the student to school on time themselves, FWCS asks they do that.

FWCS has hired a few drivers that already have their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), but they’re still looking to hire more.

If you’re interested in learning more, head to FWCS’ website linked here or call them at (260) 705-8354.