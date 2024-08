FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A fire tore through a north side home Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to Orlando Dr. around 4 p.m. and were met by the homeowners who said everyone had escaped the house.

The fire was working throughout the attic and it took the effort of multiple crews over more than an hour and a half to control the blaze.

Firefighters said temperatures in the 90s added to the difficulty of the fire.

The fire was cleared by investigators and was found to be accidental in nature.