Free Box Fans Are Offered To Huntington County Residents

The United Way of Huntington County, Purdue Extension and the county’s Commissioner’s Office, Health Department and Emergency Management Agency are teaming up to offer the fans to residents who need assistance keeping their homes cool.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the fans will be offered Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Indiana Family Care Center, 501 N. Jefferson St. in Huntington.

With help from a Duke Energy Foundation grant obtained by the United Way of Huntington County and assistance from Walmart, 100 fans will be available.

Residents should come to the center to collect a fan and provide their name and address.

Fans are limited to one per household on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.