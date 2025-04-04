Fire Dept. Instructors Conference In Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fire Dept. Instructors Conference is mostly for firefighters and people involved in the fire and rescue sphere. But, you benefit from the knowledge that’s provided and from the new technology that’s showcased each year in downtown Indianapolis, if you ever need the services of fire or rescue personnel.

“FDIC is the one fire service conference where we pull everybody together from all parts of the industry,” said David Rhodes, a retired fire chief who was once part of the Atlanta Fire Dept., and who now lives in Athens, Ga. He’s one of the organizers of the event.

That includes suppliers, instructors, educators, and rank and file firefighters from across the country and even other parts of the world.

“There’s something in our seven days that’s of interest to that group.”

The conference includes showcases for new equipment and technology, in addition to hands-on training, which fills the entirety of the Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium, the parking lot and other buildings, all the way to a facility in Champaign, Il.

But, the technology that’s developed and shown sometimes first at the conference is one area that benefits anyone who might be in need.

This year a new thermal imaging device made to help firefighters see in smoky or dark rooms is combined with AI technology.

“It can see partial lines and walls and it draws them in for you so you can be better oriented,” said Rhodes.

He said drone technology is also being shown, with thermal imaging to make rescues easier. He said robot technology is also a large part of the technology summit.

“Almost tank-like robots that’ll carry a firehose and have a nozzle that can get up close to say a gasoline tanker or a propane tank,” he said. In addition, Rhodes said a new extinguishing agent that helps put out lithium battery fires for electric cars and firefighter tracking tech that can keep track of firefighters on multi-level buildings, are part of the summit.

When asked why the convention keeps coming back to Indiana, where its been since 1995, filling hotels as far away as Bloomington, Rhodes said the first consideration was the central location. But, the airport capacity and finally the hospitality, had a lot to do with the conference staying.

“Once we got here the local support, I mean they really bought into what we were doing,” he said.

Local firefighters don’t have to pay to get into the conference and take advantage of the training. In return the facilities around Indiana make for great places for the hands-on training.

“And then the square footage of the facility, it just makes it a perfect place for us,” he said.

Rhodes said the FDIC is under contract to be in Indianapolis for another eight years.