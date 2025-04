MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — A woman was charged with theft after officers say she stole funds from a booster fund.

This fund was made to collect donations and help out the Muncie Central High School football team.

Muncie police arrived at the school, and court documents say officers talked to the principal, school treasurer, and head football coach. Officers say 40-year-old Kasey Toler was taken to Delaware County Jail.