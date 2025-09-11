September 11, 2025
Ohio National Guard Troops Will Remain In Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, (WOWO) — Governor Mike DeWine says 150 Ohio National Guard troops will remain in Washington, D.C. through November 30th at the request of the U.S. Army.

The Guard was deployed in August following President Trump’s executive order that temporarily federalized D.C.’s local police force.

While that order has since expired, Guard members will continue patrols and law enforcement support in the capital.

Officials say crime dropped during the surge, though some of the decline began before the federal takeover.

