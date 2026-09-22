Flood cleanup dumpsters available for Bluffton residents

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) – Bluffton residents whose homes or property were damaged by recent flooding can now dispose of flood-related debris at dumpsters donated by Republic Services.

The City of Bluffton says the dumpsters are available at the Bluffton Wastewater Treatment Plant on 702 N. Main St.

Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The site may close early if the dumpsters fill up.

Residents must check in with a city staff member when they arrive. The dumpsters are intended only for flood-related cleanup and should not be used for routine household cleanouts.

Items that can be disposed of include household trash, drywall, wood, building debris, remodeling scraps, furniture, mattresses, large household items and appliances.

Hazardous waste, medical waste, liquids or hazardous sludge, paint, electronics, tires, televisions, pesticides, household chemicals and lithium batteries are not accepted.

The city is also asking residents to report flood damage through Indiana 211. Residents can call 211 or 1-866-211-9966. Officials say damage reports help document the impact of the flooding and support ongoing recovery efforts.

The city thanked Republic Services for donating the dumpsters and related services to help with Bluffton’s flood cleanup.