SONIC opens second Fort Wayne location on Bass Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — SONIC is opening its newest Fort Wayne restaurant Tuesday at 4615 Bass Road.

The location is holding a soft opening beginning at 10 a.m. and will be open until 8 p.m.

The restaurant is near the Fort Wayne Soccer Stadium and is part of SONIC’s expansion in the Fort Wayne market.

CME Construction was serving as the design-builder for the project. The company said the restaurant would add another dining option near the growing sports and recreation area.

The project was initially scheduled for completion in fall 2026.

SONIC owner Alex Richardson said the company is focused on providing quality experiences for customers.

The soft opening is intended to help the new team get settled. Online ordering and delivery will not be available immediately, but the restaurant says those services will be added later.

CME Construction is a Fort Wayne-based commercial construction company that provides design-build, construction management and general contracting services.