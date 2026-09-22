Serious injury crash involving semi, SUV under investigation in Van Wert County

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left multiple people hospitalized early Tuesday morning in Van Wert County.

The crash happened around 12:08 a.m. Sept. 22 on U.S. 30 near mile marker 19 in Ridge Township.

According to the patrol, a 2020 Kenworth T680 semi driven by 57-year-old David Ray Freels of Van Wert was traveling west on U.S. 30 behind a 2014 Mazda CX-9.

The Mazda, driven by 29-year-old Queen Rocquil Denis Alexander of South Bend, was struck from behind by the semi.

The Mazda went off the left side of the roadway. The semi also left the roadway, entered the median and struck a retaining wall before coming to rest in Dog Creek.

Alexander and five juvenile passengers in the Mazda were taken by EMS to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Freels had to be extricated from the semi and was flown from the scene to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Van Wert Post is continuing to investigate the crash.