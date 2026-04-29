FREMONT, Ind. (WOWO) — A chase that started in Michigan ended with a Florida man arrested in Indiana late Monday night.

It was around 10 pm on Monday April 27 that Indiana State Police Troopers were made aware of a pursuit coming south on I-69 from Michigan.

“Our troopers were able to set up stop sticks and tire deflation devices in a safe area where they could deploy them,” said State Police Sergeant Wes Rowlader on Wednesday.

Rowlader says the suspect, 39-year-old Mason Holbrook of Lawton, Florida, was driving a black Thunderbird. After the tires deflated, Rowlader said Holbrook didn’t give up that easily. He says the Thunderbird would eventually continue south and get off on the Toll Road exit (356MM).

“Before the tires even barely deflated, apparently he bailed out of the car and took off running. We had another trooper that was involved in the pursuit. He got out and chased this guy down,” said Rowlader.

Holbrook was caught, arrested, and taken to the Steuben County Jail.

“Obviously, we have our charges for this man in Indiana, but I’m sure there will be charges coming out of Blackford County, Michigan as well,” said Rowlader.

In Indiana, Holbrook is charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle (level 6 felony) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

“We’re more than happy to partner with other agencies across state lines. Cooperation with those agencies in this case is key,” said Rowlader.