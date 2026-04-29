Trump Says Call With Putin Touched On Iran, Nuclear Enrichment Involvement

(FOX NEWS) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday he held a call with President Vladimir Putin which touched on Iran.

Shedding some light on the conversation, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office the two leaders covered multiple topics but centered primarily on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“I talked about Ukraine, and I talked a little bit about Iran,” Trump said.

“I talked about a few different subjects, mostly about Ukraine. And we had a very good conversation. I think we’re going to come up with a solution relatively quickly, I hope.

“I think you’d like to see a solution, I can tell you. And that’s good,” he said.

Trump also addressed Putin’s interest in Iran.

Asked what involvement Putin wants to have in the Iran war, Trump confirmed it would include the nuclear enrichment topic.

“He told me he’d like to be involved with the enrichment,” Trump said.

“If he can help us get it. I said I’d much rather have you be involved with ending the war in Ukraine. To me, that would be more important,” Trump added.