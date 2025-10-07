Foellinger Foundation Searches for New CFO

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) – The Foellinger Foundation has officially launched a search for its next Chief Financial Officer, following the announced retirement of Darryl Olson, who has served in the role for two decades.

The incoming CFO will play a pivotal role in overseeing the Foundation’s financial strategy, investment management, and administrative operations. With a mission to support nonprofits that serve children and families in Allen County, the Foundation is seeking a strategic leader who reflects its values of integrity, accountability, responsibility, and results.

“We’re excited to find the next visionary financial leader to help steward our resources and mission,” said Sarah Strimmenos, President and CEO.

The Foundation is partnering with KB Search Team, LLC to manage the application process. Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their resumes and letters of introduction.