Footprint Grows for Christian Group’s Instruction During Public School Hours

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – LifeWise Academy, a non-denominational, Bible-based religious instruction program that provides education during public school hours, has growing momentum in northeast Indiana.

The Journal Gazette reports that LifeWise already serves six school districts in Adams, DeKalb, Wells and Whitley counties. Programs will likely launch this year or next for students in two Noble County districts and another in Adams County.

The concept is protected by a 1952 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Launched in 2019, LifeWise, which originated in Ohio, served 133 schools across four states last academic year, and it anticipates it will expand to more than 300 schools in 12 states this year.

The academy is attempting to be implemented in East Allen County Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools. Its website indicates supporters are on the sixth stage of the 10-step launch process: obtain school approval. The districts’ spokeswomen have said nothing had been decided yet.

As for Fort Wayne Community Schools, the JG says the district has spoken with LifeWise and has offered the option of after-school programming.