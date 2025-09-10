Ford Camera Recall

NATIONAL, (WOWO) — Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear-view camera may show a blank or distorted image while the vehicle is in reverse.

That can block the driver’s view and increase the risk of a crash.

The recall affects several 2015 to 2019 models, including the Mustang, Edge, Ranger, and Lincoln Navigator.

Ford has reported 18 related accidents but no injuries.

Owners will be contacted and can get the camera inspected and replaced for free at dealerships.