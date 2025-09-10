September 11, 2025
Local NewsNational News

Ford Camera Recall

by David Scheie0

NATIONAL, (WOWO) — Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear-view camera may show a blank or distorted image while the vehicle is in reverse.

That can block the driver’s view and increase the risk of a crash.

The recall affects several 2015 to 2019 models, including the Mustang, Edge, Ranger, and Lincoln Navigator.

Ford has reported 18 related accidents but no injuries.

Owners will be contacted and can get the camera inspected and replaced for free at dealerships.

Related posts

Suspect in Convenience Shooting in Court

Dean Jackson

Ivy Tech Northeast to host two events for former ITT students

Saige Driver

Concordia Lutheran High School officials contemplate relocation

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.