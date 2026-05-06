Former Chicago Doctor Arrested for Practicing Medicine Without License in Kosciusko County

WARSAW, IND. (WOWO) A former Chicago physician is facing criminal charges after allegedly administering medical injections without a valid license in Kosciusko County.

62-year-old Michael Close is being held on a bond exceeding $100,000 after the Warsaw Police Department launched an investigation last week.

HOW AUTHORITIES DISCOVERED THE CASE

Police first received a tip on April 30, 2026, expressing concern for a local woman’s mental health and cognitive abilities following home injections from Close.

A detective visited the woman’s home on April 31, where Close’s vehicle was found containing syringes and vials.

During questioning, Close admitted to injecting “B-12 medicine” into the woman. He also confirmed that his Illinois medical license had been suspended, and that he had never been licensed in Indiana.

EVIDENCE AND CHARGES

Police conducted a search of Close’s vehicle, discovering multiple legend drugs, which are medications that require a prescription.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation confirmed Close’s license had been indefinitely suspended on March 6, 2026.

Close was arrested and faces the following charges:

Two counts of practicing medicine without a license

One count of unlawful possession or use of a legend drug

BOTTOM LINE

Authorities emphasize that home medical treatments administered by unlicensed individuals can pose serious risks, and police continue to investigate the matter to ensure the safety of other potential victims.