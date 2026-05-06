2.7-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Monroe County, Michigan

MONROE COUNTY, MI (WOWO) Residents in Monroe County reported feeling a small earthquake Monday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS confirmed a 2.7-magnitude earthquake struck Exeter Township, just west of Carleton, at 5:32 p.m. The quake occurred at a depth of 5.2 kilometers.

RESIDENTS REPORTED SHAKING

Local residents described feeling the tremor, though there have been no reports of damage.

The incident follows a similar event in the region: on April 27, a 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Amherstburg, Ontario, roughly 15 miles south of Detroit.

NO DAMAGE REPORTED

Authorities say the earthquake was minor and no injuries or structural damage have been reported. Seismologists note that small quakes like this are relatively common in the Great Lakes region and rarely cause harm.

BOTTOM LINE

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake in Monroe County, Michigan, serves as a reminder that seismic activity, though usually mild, can occur in the Midwest. Residents are encouraged to remain aware but not alarmed.