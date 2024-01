FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former Fort Wayne city councilman has passed away. John H. Shoaff who was best known for helping in the creation of Headwaters Park and engaged in other volunteer efforts across the city passed away on Monday at the age of 83.

Shoaff served on the council from 2004 to 2016.

During his time on the council, Shoaff was known for being an outspoken advocate for protecting the quality of life for Fort Wayne neighborhoods.

He is survived by his wife, Julie.