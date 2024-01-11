January 11, 2024
Project Zodiac Aims To Take Next Steps Later This Month

by Michael McIntyre2
(Brian Davis/WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  The mysterious “Project Zodiac” is on track for mass grading of over 856 acres.  The Journal Gazette reports that the technology company building a hyperscale data center in east Allen County is ready to grade the 856 acres of recently annexed farmland once it gets the go-ahead from city officials.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission will discuss and likely vote on Project Zodiac’s mass grading proposal at a meeting slated for January 22nd at 5:30 p.m. at Citizens Square. The meeting is open to the public, but community members cannot comment or ask questions.

The city on Wednesday didn’t provide a timeframe for the work and said it still isn’t ready to announce the name of the Fortune 100 tech giant.

2 comments

john January 11, 2024 at 7:16 am

its not a mystery, its a Google Data center.

Reply
john January 11, 2024 at 7:17 am

notice how no one asked the environmental impact of the power usage and where all the heat generated goes?

Reply

