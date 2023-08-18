Former FWCS Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson passes away

FORT WAYNE. Ind. (WOWO) – Dr. Wendy Robinson, who was superintendent for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 17 years, has passed away.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that the district announced the news Friday.

Robinson retired in 2020 and was replaced in the role by Dr. Mark Daniel.

She was one of four finalists for National Superintendent of the Year in 2018 and was the recipient of the Joseph E. Hill Superintendent of the Year in 2009. Robinson also served on the Parkview Board of Directors since 2015.