Zoo welcomes new baby orangutan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has welcomed a new baby Sumatran orangutan to the zoo.

The still unnamed baby male was born shortly after 11 p.m. August 16. He represents the third orangutan born at the zoo since 2006.

His parents are Tara, a 28-year-old female that came to Fort Wayne from the Columbus Zoo in 2013, and Tengku and 36-year-old make, who has been at the zoo since 1995. The birth marks their second baby as a breeding couple.

Tara and baby are currently bonding behind the scenes. Visitors can expect changes to the exhibit in upcoming weeks and months, as the exhibit will be baby proofed and there may be times when not all orangutans are out in the exhibit.

The zoo says that visitors can watch for photos on the their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.