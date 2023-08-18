Indiana unemployment continues slow rise

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana) – Indiana’s unemployment rate rose to 3.3% in July, up from 3.2% in June. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday the state added 12,200 private sector jobs over the previous month.

The state’s unemployment has gone up one-tenth of a percent every month since the 3% mark in April.

The DWD says Indiana’s total private employment stands at 2,847,200. The increase in Jobs last month is being attributed to gains in the professional and business services; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; private educational and health services; manufacturing; and construction sectors.

The state’s labor force participation rate held steady at 63.6% in July and remains above the national rate, which also stayed at 62.6%. The labor force, which includes residents who are either employed or seeking employment, stands at 3,429,834, up nearly 1,000 from the previous month.

The DWD said the state had 104,940 open job postings as of Aug. 17, while 15,080 unemployment insurance claims were filed.

The state’s unemployment rate remains below the national rate, which fell one-tenth of a percent to 3.5%.