Former Garrett High School Teacher Accepts Plea Deal in Child Exploitation Case

DeKalb, Ind. (WOWO) – A former northeast Indiana teacher has agreed to plead guilty to multiple charges connected to a child exploitation investigation in DeKalb County.

Thirty-seven-year-old Brody Dixon, a former teacher at Garrett High School, is admitting to seven counts across two criminal cases after initially facing nearly 30 charges tied to child exploitation and possession of illegal material.

Court records indicate the conduct began in 2019 and continued until Dixon’s arrest in May 2024. Investigators reviewing digital evidence discovered thousands of illegal images and videos stored in an iCloud account linked to Dixon, along with saved Snapchat messages involving underage girls, according to Fort Wayne television station WPTA.

Authorities say two teenage girls interviewed by police told investigators they did not remember communicating with Dixon. That led detectives to believe he may have been posing as a younger male while interacting with them online.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Dixon would receive a 28-year prison sentence if the court approves the deal. The agreement allows the possibility of parole after 11 years, followed by four years of probation.

Dixon is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail while awaiting his next court hearing, where a judge will decide whether to accept the plea agreement.