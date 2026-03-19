South Shore Line Expansion Adds Stations, More Trains for Northwest Indiana Riders

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO) – A major rail expansion in northwest Indiana is nearing completion, bringing new stations and increased service to the South Shore Line.

The commuter rail system plans to introduce four new stations and nearly 30 additional trains operating on weekdays and weekends as part of the project designed to improve transportation options in Lake County.

Transit officials say the upgrades are intended to meet the needs of growing communities by placing rail service closer to where more residents live and commute. Nicole Barker, who oversees major projects for the South Shore Line, said the new stations were planned with population growth in mind and aim to provide easier access for riders across the region.

The project also establishes the Monon Corridor, creating the first branch line off the system’s main Lakeshore route. The new corridor will introduce shuttle trains that connect to the main line, meaning some riders will transfer trains for the first time within the South Shore system.

Rail officials expect passengers to begin seeing the first operational changes by the end of March as the expanded schedule and new service features are introduced, according to the South Bend Tribune.