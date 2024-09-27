September 27, 2024
Former Huntington U. track coach found guilty of sexual assault

by Network Indiana0

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Guilty is the verdict for a former track and field coach in northern Indiana.

Nicholas Johnson had been accused of sexually assaulting a female athlete on his women’s track team at Huntington University.

The assault is said to have happened back un July of 2020 after he had given the runner a massage.

The jury of five women and three men returns a swift guilty verdict after closing arguments of the trial on Thursday.

He’s expected to be sentenced Oct. 17.

His legal troubles may not be over as a federal case against him by other accusers that was dismissed, may get re-filed on the state level.

