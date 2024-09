FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne firefighters battled a house fire just west of Broadway early Friday morning.

Crews were dispatched to a home on Dinnen Ave. at 4:45 and had the blaze under control in about 10 minutes.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire pouring out of the front entry door. One person and two cats escaped, but one cat was found dead inside.

Crews say the fire began in the kitchen.