November 20, 2025
Indiana State Police Investigating Multiple “Swatting” Incidents Targeting Lawmakers

by Heather Starr

STATEWIDE (WOWO) – It began with alarming calls that turned out to be nothing but dangerous fabrications.
Indiana State Police say they’re investigating a recent string of “swatting” incidents aimed at members of the Indiana General Assembly.

Swatting happens when someone reports a fake emergency—through a call, email, or other message—in an attempt to trigger a large-scale law enforcement response. Officials warn the practice is not only illegal but puts both the public and first responders at risk.

Investigators say they’re working with local, county, and federal partners to track down whoever is behind these incidents and pursue criminal charges to the fullest extent of the law. The public is urged to report any information that could help identify those responsible by emailing the Indiana Intelligence Fusion Center at iifc@iifc.in.gov.

