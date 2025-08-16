Former Parkview Nurse Accused Of Stealing Fentanyl From Patient

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A former Parkview Hospital Randallia E.R. nurse is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing fentanyl.

Kyrstin Pierson was charged with felony obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit, furnishing false or fraudulent information, failure to make, keep or furnish records and possession of a narcotic drug after allegedly stealing the fentanyl meant for a patient.

21 Alive News says in April 2024, a patient claimed that she did not receive any fentanyl from Pierson while in her care. The patient claimed that Pierson never went to the side of her body where her IV was located, and a lead nurse also claimed that the patient did not have a working IV when Pierson charted the dose as being given.

Pierson reportedly claimed that the charting error was due to having a large amount of patients, but a diversion prevention specialist said the number of patients did not qualify as being “slammed,” like Pierson had claimed.

20mg of ketamine was also unaccounted for with a patient Pierson had been caring for.

Pierson has not been employed by the hospital since April of 2024, though a warrant for her arrest was issued on Friday.