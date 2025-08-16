Ten Point Coalition Program Relaunched

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne United relaunched its Ten Point Coalition program today.

The program was created in 2018 by former Mayor Tom Henry and city leaders to engage local neighborhoods to reduce crime while increasing hope and community pride, according to 21 Alive News.

Mayor Sharon Tucker paused the program, though, in August of 2024 due to internal issues that needed to be fixed to ensure proper protection for members.

However, Mayor Tucker has said that she supports the program and suggested it could be a charitable organization, possibly being funded as a 501(c)(3) while the issues are fixed.

The program marked its official relaunch today with a celebration involving a walk-through of the Oxford neighborhood and a gathering at New Grace.