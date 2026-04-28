Former Union City School Secretary Faces New Child Exploitation Charges

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) Union City police say a former school employee is facing additional felony charges following evidence uncovered during a digital forensic investigation.

Authorities say a search of a cellphone belonging to Alicia Hughes, a former high school secretary, resulted in the discovery of video evidence involving an individual under the age of 18, according to the Union City Police Department.

Investigators have submitted charges of child exploitation and possession of child sexual abuse material to the Randolph County Prosecutor’s Office for review. A charging decision has not yet been announced.

Police say Hughes was previously arrested in a separate case involving child seduction allegations and now faces a Level 5 felony charge in connection with the newly submitted case.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not released additional details regarding how the evidence was obtained beyond the cellphone forensic examination.

Court proceedings will move forward pending review by prosecutors, who will determine whether formal charges will be filed and the case proceed to trial.