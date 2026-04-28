Fort Wayne Unemployment Drops as Jobs Increase by Nearly 3,000

State workforce figures indicate the improvement reflects broader job growth trends across the region, even as challenges remain for some families seeking to re-enter or remain in the labor force.

Despite the positive employment trend, access to affordable child care continues to be identified as a significant barrier for workforce participation among parents, according to state economic and labor data.

Officials say the cost and availability of child care can affect whether individuals are able to accept or maintain employment, particularly in households with young children.

In response, state leaders are directing 200 million dollars toward expanding child care programs. The investment is designed to increase capacity within existing systems and support additional providers.

The program aims to make child care available to more families and could result in as many as 14,000 additional children being placed into care programs statewide, according to state projections.

Workforce and economic officials say expanding access to child care is seen as a key factor in sustaining employment gains and supporting continued labor force participation across the region.