Manchester University Expanding Loan Repayment Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Manchester University is expanding a financial assistance program to high school students from Kosciusko and Whitley counties.

The expansion in some cases can reimburse up to 100% of their tuition costs. Manchester reports that The Loan Repayment Assistance Program helps reimburse students for their payments on federal student, parent PLUS and private alternative loans if their income after graduation is below $45,000. The amount of reimbursement depends on how much the students work after graduation and their annual earnings, according to the university.

Students who work full time and earn less than $20,000 are eligible for 100% tuition reimbursement until their income exceeds $45,000 or their loans are paid off. Students who work less or earn more receive a prorated amount.