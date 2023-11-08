Former White House Chief of Staff Talks Cybersecurity at Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A former White House chief of staff gave a talk at PFW on Tuesday.

The Journal Gazette reports that Theresa Payton, a cybersecurity expert, said she couldn’t imagine a better time to talk with students than on Election Day.

She warned people should be watching for deepfake images and videos, where someone digitally alters their appearance to harm or spread false information.

“You can make a politician say something they never said, and you can place them somewhere they never were,” the former White House chief information officer said. “Here we are on Election Day having a really candid conversation around how AI can be an innovator or a huge problem.”

Payton was the university’s second speaker in its Omnibus Speaker Series.